Onir’s ‘Pine Cone’ to open this year’s Kashish Film Festival

May 25, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Filmmaker Onir’s Pine Cone will open this year’s edition of Kashish Film Festival, the largest queer film festival in South Asia.

Directed by Onir, Pine Cone is described as a ‘heartfelt exploration of love, relationships, and self-discovery’. It showcases three stories told from the perspective of the lead character, Sid Mehra, as he navigates relationships in his quest for love. The stories are told in reverse chronological order, spanning the years 2019, 2009, and 1999.

Talking about the film, Onir, who is openly gay, said in a statement, “ Pine Cone ... is a very special film to me as the process started when the Ministry of Defence did not approve one of my scripts that was inspired by a real story. So we started working on this story in 2021 so that we continue telling our stories and overcome resistance to our identity. Pine Cone comes from memories of love, loss, deceit and forgiveness.”

The screening of Pine Cone at Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival will take place on the opening day of the festival on June 7, 2023.