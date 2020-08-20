Nitin Arora talks about playing a cop in ‘Dangerous’

The actor talks about how Binge-watching Sherlock Holmes helped him to prepare for the role of a Brit-Asian cop in the recently-released series

“If there is one song that could describe my experience of shooting for Dangerous it would be Bryam Adam’s ‘Summer of ‘69’ because those were actually the best days of my life,” says actor Nitin Arora who is a part of the recently-released thriller series Dangerous along with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

The series was shot in London over a schedule of 54 days in 2018 but the release was delayed as Karan Singh Grover fractured his leg while filming a sequence. “Seeing the series now is bringing back all those memories from the shoot. We had lots of fun on the sets and we would party along with Bipasha and Karan after pack up. Those were the days when we could roam around freely and weren’t scared of a deadly virus,” he says.

Nitin essays the role of Jagmohan aka Jags, an upright police officer involved in solving a kidnapping case. “Jagmohan is a Brit-Asian cop who takes his job very seriously. To understand the mannerisms of police officers in England I went to a police station in London and spent six hours observing the officials. I also binge-watched Sherlock Holmes movie and series to understand their way of investigation,” says Nitin over a phone call from Delhi.

Dangerous which is streaming on MX Player is Nitin’s first attempt at web series. Before this, he has been a part of movies like Youngistaan and Arakali of Aarah. “Initially, Dangerous was slated to release as a film but looking at the current situation we thought it would work well as a series. I was a bit sceptical whether it will be appreciated instantly as several big projects like Gunjan Saxena were releasing at the same time, but we have had great respons from the audience. So many of them watched it on the first day of the release and have been tagging me on posts about Dangerous on Facebook and Instagram,” Nitin adds.

Nitin is currently working on a movie slated to release in December and a web-series that is expected to come out in October.