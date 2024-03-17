Nikhil Siddhartha announces ‘Karthikeya 3’; promises ‘brand new adventure’ film with director Chandoo Mondeti

March 17, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The third instalment of the hit Telugu mystery action film franchise Karthikeya was announced by lead Nikhil Siddhartha on Saturday.

“Dr Karthikeya in search of a brand new adventure... More details soon,” read Nikhil’s caption on social media, tagging the franchise director Chandoo Mondeti.

Starring Swati Reddy as the female lead, the first Karthikeya film was released in 2014. It featured Nikhil as a medico named Dr Karthikeya, who ventures out to investigate the mysteries surrounding a closed Karthikeya temple in the village of Subrahmanyapuram.

The critical and commercial success of the film led to a sequel that was released in 2022. Starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, the film had Dr Karthikeya go on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna.

According to reports, director Chandoo Moleti is currently writing the script of Karthikeya 3 and the film is expected to go into pre-production soon.

Nikhil was last seen in the action spy film, Spy. Chandoo, on the other hand, is currently working on a survival drama titled Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi