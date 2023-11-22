Naga Chaitanya’s next with Chandoo Mondeti titled ‘Thandel’

November 22, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Naga Chaitanya’s next is titled Thandel. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the film.

Thandel, produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts, is Naga Chaitanya’s 18th film. The makers released the first-look poster of the film. It shows Naga Chaitanya in a beefed up avatar sitting on a boat in the sea.

Chandoo Mondeti has made hit films such as Karthikeya and Karthikeya 2. This is the director’s third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya. The duo had earlier teamed up for the remake of Malayalam movie Premam and Savyaasachi.

Chaitanya’s last film, Custody, failed to meet the expectations. In the film directed by Venkat Prabhu, Chaitanya played a cop. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for Thandel.