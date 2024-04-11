Nia DaCosta in talks to helm part two of new ‘28 Years Later’ trilogy

April 11, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Even as Danny Boyle is set to direct 28 Years Later, the first film of the new trilogy based on the popular horror films, Sony Pictures have already set an eye on a director for the second installment. Deadline reported that Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct the second part, with Boyle, original writer Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew set to produce it.

CillianMurphy, the 28 Years Later star, will executive produce the second part. Reports say Boyle will begin filming the first part this year, and immediately after the completion of the shoot, the production of the second installment will get underway. Garland will write both the films.

In the original 28 Days Later, Cillian Murphy played bicycle courier who wakes up from coma to discover the release of a highly contagious virus, causing the breakdown of society. The film’s success led to its sequel, 28 Weeks Later, which was released in 2007.

ALSO READ:‘The Marvels’ director Nia DaCosta makes her mark on Marvel history

DaCosta debuted as a writer-director with the crime thriller, Little Woods.. Her horror mystery film, Candyman, was a huge success at the box office. She also directed the superhero movie, The Marvels. Currently, she is working on the adaptation of Hedda Gabler, a play written by Henrik Ibsen.