GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nia DaCosta in talks to helm part two of new ‘28 Years Later’ trilogy

Danny Boyle, who is set to direct the first part, will co-produce the second installment while Alex Garland will write both the films

April 11, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nia DaCosta.

Nia DaCosta. | Photo Credit: niadacosta.com

Even as Danny Boyle is set to direct 28 Years Later, the first film of the new trilogy based on the popular horror films, Sony Pictures have already set an eye on a director for the second installment. Deadline reported that Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct the second part, with Boyle, original writer Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew set to produce it.

Danny Boyle, Alex Garland teaming up once again for '28 Days Later' sequel

CillianMurphy, the 28 Years Later star, will executive produce the second part. Reports say Boyle will begin filming the first part this year, and immediately after the completion of the shoot, the production of the second installment will get underway. Garland will write both the films.

In the original 28 Days Later, Cillian Murphy played bicycle courier who wakes up from coma to discover the release of a highly contagious virus, causing the breakdown of society. The film’s success led to its sequel, 28 Weeks Later, which was released in 2007.

ALSO READ:‘The Marvels’ director Nia DaCosta makes her mark on Marvel history

DaCosta debuted as a writer-director with the crime thriller, Little Woods.. Her horror mystery film, Candyman, was a huge success at the box office. She also directed the superhero movie, The Marvels. Currently, she is working on the adaptation of Hedda Gabler, a play written by Henrik Ibsen.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.