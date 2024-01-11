GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Danny Boyle, Alex Garland teaming up once again for '28 Days Later' sequel

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

January 11, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

PTI
Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are set to reunite for the sequel to their 2002 hit 28 Days Later.

ALSO READ
Zombies won’t die

Boyle had directed the zombie epidemic movie from a script by Garland. The duo later served as executive producers on the film's 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later.

The new film, titled 28 Years Later, would launch a trilogy that will be directed by Boyle and written by Garland, reportedVariety.

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

ALSO READ
Halloween with the living dead

Starring Cillian Murphy, 28 Days Later followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film. It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.