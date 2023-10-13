HamberMenu
New ‘Suits’ series in early development: reports

Originally premiered in 2011, the American legal drama series that ran for nine seasons is one of the most popular TV shows in the world, and recently broke a raft of records after becoming available for streaming

October 13, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gabriel Macht in ‘Suits’

Gabriel Macht in 'Suits'

Television creator Aaron Korsh is reportedly developing a new series set in the world of Suits.

Originally premiered in 2011, the American legal drama series that ran for nine seasons is one of the most popular TV shows in the world, and recently broke a raft of records after becoming available for streaming.

According to reports, Korsh has set up a new Suits project at NBCUniversal. The upcoming series will not be a prequel or spinoff but instead feature new characters in a fresh setting. The original show starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams ran on USA Network between 2011 and 2019. A spin-off series, Pearson, centred on the character Jessica Pearson played by Gina Torres, was aired on the streaming service Peacock in 2021.

All nine seasons of Suits started streaming on Netflix in June. As per Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 reports, the show kept up an impressive 12-week run as the most-watched streaming title before being outrun byVirgin River this week.

