New release date of Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’ announced

The film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and SJ Suryah

Published - June 11, 2024 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New release date poster of ‘Raayan’

New release date poster of ‘Raayan’ | Photo Credit: @dhanushkraja/X

Actor Dhanush’s second directorial venture after Pa Paandi, Raayan, which also stars him in the lead, was previously scheduled to release on June 13. But the makers of the film have now pushed the release date.

Dhanush’s 50th film titled ‘Raayan’; first look out

The film, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush’s Captain Miller co-star Sundeep Kishan along with Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and SJ Suryah, will be out in theatres on July 26.

The film is produced by Sun Pictures, the banner which had previously distributed several Dhanush films like Padikathavan, Aadukalam and Mappillai and produced his recent release Thiruchitrambalam.

AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Dhanush for Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Atrangi Re and the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, is the music director of Raayan. With Om Prakash handling the cinematography, the film’s editing is by Prasanna GK. Raayan will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali on board Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’

Meanwhile, Dhanush also has Kubera, the Ilaiyaraaja biopic by his Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran, and a film with his Karnan filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. He is also directing a film titled Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam.

