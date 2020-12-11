New on Netflix this week: ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and more

Netflix’s first Tamil anthology, Chadwick Boseman’s final on-screen appearance and a new special from Vir Das are among the highlights this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 11/12/ 2020

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before... and begins fearing for her own life.

Torbaaz

Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of few refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction through the game of cricket.

The Prom

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

Giving Voice

Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

A Trash Truck Christmas

When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone.

Canvas

A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

Avail 14/12/ 2020

A California Christmas

With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

Hilda: Season 2

As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble.

Tiny Pretty Things

When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.

Avail 15/12/ 2020

Song Exploder: Volume 2

The Killers, Natalia Lafourcade, Dua Lipa and Nine Inch Nails pull back the curtain on their personal songwriting experiences as the series continues.

Avail 16/12/ 2020

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

Stage banter takes on a different — deeper — meaning as the comedian performs online shows to homebound viewers worldwide from his Mumbai residence.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister’s wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late.

The Stand-In

Her career in shambles, a reclusive movie star hires her stand-in to go to rehab for her, not expecting how much the look-alike will relish the role.

The Ripper

Investigators and witnesses recall how a modern-day Jack the Ripper terrorized the north of England during the late 1970s.

Break it All: The History of Rock in Latin America

Through interviews, archival footage and many music hits, this series tells the history of rock ‘n’ roll and youth culture throughout Latin America.

Anitta: Made In Honorio

In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the hits.

Avail 18/12/ 2020

Paava Kadhaigal

Paava Kadhaigal (Sin Stories) explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories, each helmed by renowned directors and woven into an anthology.

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love. When her family and the world around her fall apart, how can she still believe in real and bottomless love? Does it even exist and will she find the one true love for Christmas this year?”

Sweet Home

As savage monsters inflict terror and threaten humanity, a troubled teen with inner demons emerges as his neighbors’ best bet for survival.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.