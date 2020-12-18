New on Netflix this week: ‘AK vs AK’, ‘The Midnight Sky’ and more

Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor battle it out, George Clooney’s sci-fi quest and a new British period drama are among the highlights of the week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 18/12/ 2020

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love. When her family and the world around her fall apart, how can she still believe in real and bottomless love? Does it even exist and will she find the one true love for Christmas this year?”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.

Sweet Home

As savage monsters inflict terror and threaten humanity, a troubled teen with inner demons emerges as his neighbors’ best bet for survival.

Paava Kadhaigal

Paava Kadhaigal (Sin Stories) explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories, each helmed by renowned directors and woven into an anthology.

Avail 22/12/ 2020

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

“London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option.”

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs.

Avail 23/12/ 2020

The Midnight Sky

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Your Name Engraved Herein

Set in the backdrop of 1987 where martial law just ended in Taiwan, two male students fell in love against the expectations of society.

Avail 24/12/ 2020

AK vs AK

A brash film director (Anurag Kashyap as himself) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor as himself) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster.

Avail 25/12/ 2020

Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela)

When Grandma decides it’s time to put her affairs in order, the family clashes over who’ll inherit her house in this sequel to “Grandma’s Wedding.”

Bridgerton

Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.