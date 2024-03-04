New on Disney+Hotstar in March: ‘Showtime’, ‘96th Academy Awards’, ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’, ‘X-Men ‘97’, and more

March 04, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

INDIAN TITLES

Showtime (March 8)

Starring Emraan Hashmi, the movie attempts to be an epic saga of legacy and ambition. It tries to offer a glimpse behind the multimillion-dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and power struggles at the top. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran.

96th Academy Awards (March 11, English)

The 96th Oscars will be streamed in India at 4:00 am. The Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan announced members of their production team for the Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

MARVEL TITLES

X-Men ‘97 (March 20) (Season 1) (English)

The film revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

DISNEY TITLES

Renegade Nell (March 29) (Season 1) (English)

Nell Jackson returns from war to her family in Tottenham. Aided by plucky sprite Billy Blind, who gives her fighting superpowers, Nell takes on the local landowner’s bullying son Thomas Blancheford but finds herself framed for murder. Forced on the run with her sisters Roxy and George, Nell becomes a highwaywoman. But as word of Nell’s extraordinary power spreads, she attracts the attention of the sinister Earl of Poynton who is hatching a magical plot against the Queen of England.

Madu (March 29) (English)

The film follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach.

OTHER TITLES

Wonderful World (March 1) (Season 1) (Korean)

A successful psychology professor and renowned author, Soohyun enjoys a perfect life, but when she loses her son unjustly, she takes matters into her own hands by confronting the perpetrator. Suffering from a loss of zest for life, Soohyun is comforted by a fellow inmate she meets in prison and slowly begins to open her heart. Upon her release, Soohyun searches for the victim of the accident caused by her fellow inmate and meets Seonyul, who shares the same pain as her.

Queens (March 4) (Season 1) (English)

The wildest places on the planet have always been home to powerful leaders, but this is a story of a new hero – fierce, smart, resilient and ... female. The series features matriarchies and female leaders around the world to tell a story of sacrifice and resilience but also of friendship and love. Guided by award-winning actress Angela Bassett’s powerful narration, the series rings the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time.

Extraordinary (March 6) (Season 2) (English)

After the surprise revelations at the climax of Season One, the gang find themselves poised for their best attempts at being proper adults. Jen finally enrolls at the clinic, determined to take her journey to find her power seriously. She is embarking on a proper relationship with Jizzlord, and they’re trying their best at going steady, but not without hiccups.

Building Impossible with Daniel Ashville (March 11) (Season 1) (English)

Daniel Ashville travels the world, joining teams in creating some of the world’s most amazing structures: tunnels, bridges, skyscrapers, transport in the air and on the sea. Taking hard work, science, technology, and human ingenuity to new heights

Coppola, El Representante (March 15) (Season 1) (Spanish)

Coppola, the Agent tells the story of Guillermo Coppola, a famous “bon vivant”, and his struggles juggling a hectic private life with the demands of being the agent of Diego Armando Maradona, the world’s most famous soccer player.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (March 15) (English)

The concert film in its entirety for the first time includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time Grammy-winning artist, the film directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

Grey’s Anatomy (March 15) (Season 20) (English)

The high-intensity medical drama, now approaching its 20th season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (Season 1) (March 20) (Spanish)

A poor, black immigrant woman is shot and killed in an abandoned nightclub in Madrid. The crime shocks Spanish society and triggers an unprecedented social reaction. Who killed Lucrecia? Why? The first clues point to far-right groups. Beneath the image of a modern and democratic country that Spain projects to the world with the Olympics and Expo ‘92, a disturbing movement ascends to themes of extremism, racism, and violence.

Photographer (March 24) (Season 1) (English)

From Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the seriestakes us on a journey with the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers, pairing them with today’s leading documentary filmmakers for an exhilarating and dynamic international adventure. Each hour-long episode follows the story of an iconic photographer — Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Dan Winters, Campbell Addy, Krystle Wright, Muhammed Muheisen, and Anand Varma — while they work to make iconic images that stand the test of time.

Science Fair: The Series (March 25) (Season 1) (English)

Inspired by the Sundance Festival favorite and SXSW Audience Award-winning documentary directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, the series showcases students working to solve the world’s most complex and pressing issues using science while competing for a coveted spot at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the most competitive science fair on the planet. The series follows competing students in their relentless pursuit of excellence as they tackle contemporary topics in various areas of science: teen suicide prevention, wound care monitoring systems, high-efficiency alternatives to induction motors and more.

Desejos S.A. (March 27) (Season 1) (Portuguese)

An unattainable prize, the hidden truth, an attraction for someone already committed. Even the most difficult wishes can be fulfilled with just one call to the company Whatever, Whenever, which provides whatever you want, whenever you want. The price is low, but the cost is high: helping with another customer’s order - no questions asked, whatever it may be.