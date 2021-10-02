New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘Succession’ Season 3, RL Stine’s ‘Just Beyond’ and more

The hit HBO series focusing on the Roy family returns, and an eight-episode anthology series inspired from RL Stine's works are some of the highlights on the platform

Here is the full list of titles coming in October:

Disney+ Original titles:

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (1 October)

After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé.

Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

Cast: Jake Green, Raphael Alejandro, Dana Snyder, Tony Hale, Christian Slater, Trevor Devall, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Matt Sloan

Muppets Haunted Mansion (8 October)

The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the “Muppets Haunted Mansion” includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience. This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.

Cast: Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, Peter Linz, David Rudman

Just Beyond – Season 1 (13 October)

Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, “Just Beyond” is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

Stine, prolific author of young-adult horror fiction, including the “Goosebumps” and “Fear Street” series, has been scaring readers worldwide for over 35 years. The show’s creators referenced his popular page-turners while developing their new series of hair-raising stories. Episodes acknowledge teenage struggles, such as bullying, peer pressure and anxiety, through supernatural storylines that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Among the Stars – Season 1 (6 October)

“Among the Stars” is a six-part docuseries with fly-on-the-wall access into the vast world of NASA. The series starts with astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy on a quest to get back in his space suit for one last mission - to fly to The International Space Station and help find the origins of the universe, but this quickly becomes a tale of the wider team at NASA, their roles on this mission and collective quest to succeed.

With cameras stationed on both Earth and the International Space Station, using intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage, viewers are embedded with Cassidy and the team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists who take on missions risking life, limb and reputation for the greater good of humankind. Join them as their missions unfold

Other upcoming titles:

Succession – Season 3 - HBO Original Series (18 October)

Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.

Cast: Nicholas Braun, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfayden, J. Smith- Cameron, Natalie Gold

Curb your Enthusiasm – Season 11 - HBO Original Series (25 October)

Larry David stars as... Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another.

Cast: Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis

Big Sky – Season 2 - ABC Series (1 October)

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (”Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18 – ABC Series (1 October)

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Greg Germann, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill

Queens – Season 1 – ABC Series

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, “Queens” follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. “Queens” stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story.

Insecure- Season 5- HBO Series (25 October)

Creator Issa Rae (The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl) stars as Issa Dee, who struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). Catch up now before the fifth and final season.

Cast: Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Yvonne Orji