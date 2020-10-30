New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: ‘Marvel’s 616’, ‘A Teacher’ and more

Docu-series from Marvel and Pixar, a predatory high school drama, a ‘Star Wars’ holiday special and a new Mickey Mouse cartoon make up the highlights of the month

November on Disney+ Hotstar Premium brings two intriguing documentaries to the platform: Marvel’s 616 that explores the brand’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling, as well as the first season of Inside Pixar.

Returning is one of longest-running primetime drama shows Grey’s Anatomy as the show focuses on dealing with the pandemic, as well as the second season of His Dark Materials, based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy.

Kate Mara’s A Teacher, that showcases the dangerous relationship between a female teacher and her high school student also comes to the platform, along with detective mystery drama Big Sky.

Another anticipated favourite is the animated cartoon The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse which spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse and his friends. A Lego Stars Wars holiday special also arrives as Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8.

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform in November:

Upcoming shows

Industry Season 1 (10 Nov)

Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.

Cast: Marisa Abela, Myhala Herrold, Conor Macneill, Freya Mavor, Harry Lawtey, Will Tudor

A Teacher Season 1 (11 Nov)

A Teacher explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Starting with the simple act of tutoring, boundaries are crossed, and a subtle game of grooming begins, leaving permanent damage that is impossible to ignore.

Cast: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Ashley Zukerman

Inside Pixar Season 1 (13 Nov)

A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 (13 Nov)

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKid, Kelly McCreary, Katerina Scorsone

His Dark Materials Season 2 (17 Nov)

Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organization, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets. Season 2 dives into the second book in Pullman’s trilogy, Subtle Knife, which Jack Thorne called “a beautiful poem about trust.”

Cast: Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James Mcavoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Big Sky (18 Nov)

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (18 Nov)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible

Voices: Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Bill Farmer (Goofy), Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck), Tress MacNeille (Daisy Duck)

Marvel’s 616 (20 Nov)

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Upcoming specials

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (17 Nov)

Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit

Upcoming movies

The Real Right Stuff (20 Nov)

The Real Right Stuff tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s.