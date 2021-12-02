New on Disney+ Hotstar in December: ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’ and more

Other highlights on the platform include Will Smith-starrer ‘Welcome to Earth’ and the new season of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

This December, topping the list of offerings is the finale of Hawkeye, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Will Smith-starrer Welcome to Earth. Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar is introducing an array of shows like Foodtastic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Far From The Tree.

Here is the full list of titles releasing this month:

Marvel Studios title

Marvel’s Hawkeye (Every Wednesday up to 22 December)

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as the ace marksman, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The 6-episode long series is based on the obstacles Hawkeye and Kate Bishop encounter while trying to get home for Christmas. The show opened to great reviews and its finale is awaited in December. The series which hits the mark with all Marvel fans was deemed a comfort viewing and the highly-anticipated finale of Hawkeye, now streaming for all Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, is awaited this December.

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox

Disney+ Original titles

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (3 December)

Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous; he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying.

Cast: Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, Chris Diamantopoulos

The Rescue (3 December)

The Rescue is a documentary that chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Academy Award®-winning directors and producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they use a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews to piece together the high stakes mission, highlighting the efforts of the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and U.S. Air Force Special Tactics and details the expert cave divers’ audacious venture to dive the boys to safety.

Welcome To Earth (8 December)

This adventure series from Nat Geo stars Will Smith and is produced by Darren Arronofsky (Black Swan & Jackie). The series will have a vibrant colour palette and is a visual spectacle.

Cast: Mahmoud Farg, Will Smith

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (17 December)

Set the wintry mood for this year’s holiday celebrations with an extended edition of Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle Yule log.

Cast: Chris Buck, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jennifer Lee.

Far From The Tree (24 December)

Parenting is tough, especially when the stakes are high. On an idyllic beach in the Pacific Northwest, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parents attempt to keep them both safe. In the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Far From the Tree, this young raccoon will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart.

Foodtastic (15 December)

Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. Foodtastic is hosted by Emmy Award® winner Keke Palmer, with FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera serving as food art experts.

Cast: Keke Palmer, Amirah Kassem, Chef Benny Rivera

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (29 December)

The legendary bounty hunter is back. This new adventure will chronicle his rise as one of the most feared names in the underworld. The series takes place roughly five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (New Republic Era). The series will continue to post the events of The Mandalorian S2. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Jennifer Beals, Collin Hymes

Other upcoming titles

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2 December)

The crazy gang is back for the 15th season making it the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time. The season will cover how the gang is dealing with everything after the COVID-19.

Cast: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, David Hornsby, Artemis Pebdani, Lynne Marie Stewart, David Zdunich, Sandy Martin, Lance Barber and others

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (22 December)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.