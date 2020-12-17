New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Unpaused’, ‘The Grand Tour’ Season 4 and more

The platform’s first Hindi anthology, Jeremy Clarkson’s new travel adventure and two romantic comedies are the highlights of the week

Highlights of the week

Unpaused - December 18

Anthalogy film Unpaused highlight various themes with stories based in the era of Covid. ‘Glitch’ directed by Raj & DK showcases the fear of human contact during these times, ‘Apartment’ directed by Nikkhil Advani highlights the depressing feeling of being left alone, ‘Rat-a-Tat’ directed by Rinki Rajguru shows how comforting bonds irrespective of age differences can help you survive hard-hitting stretches, ‘Vishaanu’ directed by Avinash Arun is the story of a migrant family struggling for their abode and ‘Chaand Mubarak’ by Nitya Mehra highlights how slowly peeling of differences can help individuals survive together regardless of their social strata.

Bandish Bandits (Tamil & Telugu dubs) - December 16

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar. Radhe's world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

Ondu Shikariya Kathe (Kannada) - December 15

A series of mysterious events befall when a famous novelist, an absolute follower of non-violence, takes up a gun and goes on the hunt.

Dhira (Hindi, Tamil & Telugu) - December 20

When South India was under foreign treachery in the 14th century, Vidhyaranya Swami along with his disciples Hari Hara and Bukka Raya saved the country. They established a new kingdom called Vijayanagara, hid the war loot in Kishkindha mountain and protected it by dividing the secret in two. Swamy then extracts a vow from forest tribe leader and Vijayanagara Minister to guard this secret.

Like A Boss - December 17

Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.

Guvva Gorinka – December 17

Guvva Gorinka is an upcoming Telugu romantic drama directed by Mohan Dommidi and will feature Satyadev Kancharana, Priyaa Lal, Madhumita and Priyadarshi as lead characters.

The Expanse Season 5 - December 18

In the 24th century, a disparate band of antiheroes unravel a vast conspiracy that threatens the Solar System's fragile state of cold war.

The Legend of El Cid – December 18

Created by Luis Arranz and José Velasco, El Cid follows the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, a Castilian nobleman and war hero in medieval Spain.

The Grand Tour Season 4 – December 18

Follow Jeremy, Richard, and James, as they embark on an adventure across the globe, driving new and exciting automobiles from manufacturers all over the world.

Most Wanted - December 18

In 1989, a Canadian journalist investigates the circumstances surrounding the suspicious arrest of a heroin addict imprisoned in a Thai jail.