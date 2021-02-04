Movies

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Bliss’, ‘The Record’ and more

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in ‘Bliss’  

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the Punjabi love story Tu Mera Ki Lagda starring Gurpreet Bhangu, Harjit Harman, Shefali Sharma and directed by Gurmeet Saajan and Manjeet Singh Tony on February 4.

Starring Darshana Banik, Soham Chakraborty, and Srabanti Chatterjee in pivotal roles, Hullor revolves around of a group that tries to save a grocery store in a north Kolkata neighborhood from being razed by developers looking to build a mall. The light-hearted Bengali drama premieres February 4.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Malayalam drama Kozhipporu is a story about two families, portraying their relationships and how they can change over time. Written and directed by Jibit George and Jinoy Janardhanan, the Indrans, Pauly Valsan, Anjali Nair-starrer will be available starting February 5.

Yen Payar Anandham, a Tamil drama revolves around a short-filmmaker who gets kidnapped just as he is about to commence the shoot of his maiden feature film. Written and directed by Sridhar Venkatesan, the Arun, Santhosh Prathap, and Arun Ragav starrer will premiere on February 5.

Starting February 5, Prime Members can stream the Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek-starrer sci-fi romantic drama, Bliss. The film revolves around a mind-bending love story following Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman who is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

On February 5 also comes The Beach House, a mystery thriller, about a seemingly harmless romantic getaway for two troubled college sweethearts turns into a struggle for survival when unexpected guests — and the surrounding environment — exhibit signs of a mysterious infection. The movie stars Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, and Jake Weber.

Stream all episodes of Soulmates S1 starring Patrick Bayele, Betsy Brandt, and Laia Costa from February 8. Created by William Bridges and Brett Goldstein, the series depicts a world 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet: a way to find your soulmate through six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love.

From February 8, The Record hits the platform too. Australia, the host and tournament favorites of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup have a chance to make the world record of maximum attendance at a women’s sporting event but will poor form and injuries derail them?

Highlights of the week

Tu Mera Ki Lagda (Punjabi) - 4th February

Manjot who belongs to a rich family, meets Sarbi at a wedding ceremony and the two fall for each other. The love affair reaches the marriage stage, but will Manjot and Sarbi be able to unite their families?

Hullor (Bengali) - 4th February

A grocery store in a north Kolkata neighborhood stands in the way of developers looking to build a mall there. The film follows a group as they seek to save the shop from being razed.

Bliss - 5th February

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Bliss’, ‘The Record’ and more

A mind-bending love story following Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

Kozhipporu (Malayalam) - 5th February

The story revolves around two families, portraying their relationships and how they can change over time.

Yen Payar Anandham (Tamil) - 5th February

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Bliss’, ‘The Record’ and more

A short-filmmaker who is about to begin the shoot of his debut feature film gets kidnapped. What do the kidnappers want?

The Beach House - 5th February

A romantic getaway for two troubled college sweethearts turns into a struggle for survival when unexpected guests - and the surrounding environment - exhibit signs of a mysterious infection.

Soulmates S1 - 8th February

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Bliss’, ‘The Record’ and more

This takes place 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet - a way to find your soulmate through six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love.

The Record - 8th February

The plan to smash the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event depends on host and tournament favorites, Australia, getting through to the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, but injuries, poor form and a new wave of international talent threaten to derail Australia’s campaign at every turn.

Comments
Related Articles

AR Rahman to score for war film ‘Pippa’, as well as GVM-Simbu untitled project

‘The Dig’ movie review: Ralph Feinnes shines in beautifully meditative period drama

Golden Globes 2021: David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ leads nominations; Netflix dominates

Snapshots from IFFR 2021: In ‘Landscapes of Resistance’ and ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, women are at war

Arulnithi: ‘Thrillers are my strong zone but I need to do something different’

‘The Girl On The Train’ trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s murder-mystery looks intriguing

How Tamil web-series ‘Vallamai Tharayo’ bridges the gap between digital and TV content

The coming-of-age story of Rani Rudrama Devi on television

Ramin Bahrani to reunite with Aravind Adiga for ‘Amnesty’ adaptation

Simbu signs new film with Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam

Golden Globes award ceremony to be bi-coastal event

Indian documentary ‘Writing with Fire’ wins audience award at Sundance Film Festival

Indian documentary 'Writing with Fire' wins audience award at Sundance Film Festival

Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Mark Twain, dies at 95

I feel I have another 20 years of work: Anupam Kher

Phil Keoghan, host of 'The Amazing Race', talks about his new show 'Tough As Nails'

New on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘Live Telecast’, ‘Flora & Ulysses’ and more

An upcoming short film kick starts the discussion on body shaming

Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Anubhav Sinha for ‘Anek’

‘Black Panther’ director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 2:35:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/new-on-amazon-prime-this-week-bliss-the-record-and-more/article33748232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY