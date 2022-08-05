New Korean films and K-dramas to watch this August

New titles releasing this month include ‘Carter’, ‘Big Mouth’, and ‘Seoul Vibe’

New titles releasing this month include ‘Carter’, ‘Big Mouth’, and ‘Seoul Vibe’

With the number of new Korean shows and films to check out in August, fans are going to be spoilt for choice. Everyone’s current favourite Extraordinary Attorney-Woo has only two more weeks of new episodes left, and it will soon be time to pick a new show for when the withdrawals hit. Here’s a compilation of new shows and films to check out in August.

If You Wish Upon Me

We’re lucky to already get a second Ji Chang-Wook show this year after the fantasy musical Annarasumanara. The show, which is inspired by an organisation that works to grant the last wishes of terminal patients, has him star alongside Sooyoung, who became a K-Drama fan favourite after her role in Run On. The initial trailers promise tons of sparks between the fiery leads, humour, and some emotional drama.

Premieres on August 10 on Viu

A still from ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ | Photo Credit: Viu

A Model Family

This one promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, and has Jung-Woo playing a broke Professor whose personal life is in shambles as he unwittingly gets involved with a drug cartel. The show also stars Park Hee-Soon who last made a mark in the show My Name as the menacing head of a crime and drug syndicate.

Premieres on August 12 on Netflix

A still from ‘A Model Family’ | Photo Credit: Netflix Asian/YouTube

In the Soop: Friendcation

There’s a sense of calm in simply watching a group of friends take a holiday and to revel in their camaraderie and banter. The series has actors Park Hyung-Sik, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik, musicians Peakboy and V from BTS, popularly known as the ‘Wooga Squad’ take a four day trip to Goseong. Their friendship has been much spoken about over the last few years and the series so far has made for the perfect watch to relax and unwind to.

Currently airing on Disney+ Hotstar, new episodes every Friday

Poster of ‘In the Soop: Friendcation’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Big Mouth

There is much excitement surrounding Big Mouth, which marks Lee Jong-Suk’s return to K-Dramas after his 2019 show Romance is a Bonus Book. The show has Jong-Suk play the role of a lawyer caught up in a murder case and how his life changes overnight as he becomes a notorious con artist. The first two episodes have set the tone for an intense drama going forward. The show also stars Kwak Dong-yeon and Lim Yoona.

Currently airing on Disney+ Hotstar, new episodes every Friday and Saturday

A still from ‘Big Mouth’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Today’s Webtoon

For everyone who loved Kim Se-Jeong in this year’s smash hit Business Proposal, she’s back as the lead in her next. The show follows a former member of the National Judo team who had to retire from the sport due to an injury, as she adapts to life as a webtoon editor. Starring alongside her are Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon-Su.

Currently airing on Viki, with new episodes releasing every Friday and Saturday

A still from ‘Today’s Webtoon’ | Photo Credit: Viki

Seoul Vibe (film)

This one has everyone excited for its stellar star cast. Starring Yoo In-Ah, Go Kyung-Pyo, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Park Jyu-Hyun and On Seong-Wu, the film is set in the late 1980s and follows a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics who take on a money laundering ring.

Premieres on August 26 on Netflix

A still from ‘Seoul Vibe’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Carter (Film)

An addition to the list of gritty thrillers to watch out for, Carter has Joo-Won playing the titular role of an agent who one day wakes up with his memories wiped out and is then given a dangerous hostage rescue mission. The trailer promises some high-octane action as he races against time.

Premieres on August 5 on Netflix