New K-dramas to watch this December: ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’, ‘Sweet Home 2’, and more

November 30, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

At the end of a largely unpredictable year for K-dramas, the best seems to have been reserved for the last. There is an exciting sequel, a hotly anticipated period thriller, and some powerhouse performers back onscreen for a healing drama. Here’s five shows to check out this month.

Sweet Home 2

After its release in 2021, the hotly anticipated sequel to Sweet Home moves from the confines of Green House Mansion Apartment to the world outside where death and destruction has taken over. The show is expected to follow the band of survivors from the previous season as they once again struggle to reclaim humanity and find answers amidst a monster apocalypse. Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook and Park Gyu-young make a comeback in the sequel as well, alongside a host of new actors.

Streaming on Netflix from December 1

Soundtrack #2

After the limited four-episode first part which followed the journey of childhood friends who fall for each other, Soundtrack #2 turns up the angst. Many years after their long-time relationship ended, Geum Sae Rok, who plays a piano tutor and Noh Sang Hyun, essaying the role of an entrepreneur are forced to reckon with regret, guilt and bitterness stemming from the past.

Streaming on Disney+ from December 6

Welcome to Samdal-Ri

Set amidst the idyllic blues of Jeju island, Welcome to Samdal-Ri brings back a much loved K-drama theme. A fashion photographer moves back from the city to her hometown, and reconnects with her childhood friend, a stubborn local weathercaster, and the picturesque town’s assortment of wholesome residents. With powerhouse performers Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-wook coming together, this might just be the perfect healing drama to end the year on.

Streaming on Netflix from December 2

Death’s Game

What would you do if you were given the chance to be reincarnated? Death’s Game explores this— with a twist. Park So-dam plays a mysterious being who condemns Seo In-guk to 12 cycles of reincarnation and death. Different lives means a host of different characters, and the show has an impressive list of actors all set to make cameos. This includes Lee Do-hyun. Lee Jae-wook, Sung Hoon, Kim Jae-wook, and Oh Jung-se.

Streaming on Prime Video from December 15

Gyeongseong Creature

We’re ending the year with a show that has enjoyed sustained hype through the year. Set in 1945 in a Seoul under colonial rule, Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee play the troubled city’s residents, who team up to fight a monster born out of human greed. Going by the initial posters and teasers, we sure are intrigued.

Streaming on Netflix from December 22