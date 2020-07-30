New arrivals on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’

This week, Amazon Prime premieres the biopic Shakuntala Devi starting July 31. Featuring National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer” for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala’s daughter, with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Also arriving is musical-drama Bandish Bandits on August 4. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the Amazon Original Series is set in Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who mark their digital debut with this show. The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, along with veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Birds of Prey on July 29 is the other big arrival. The film distributed by Warner Bros Picture, directed by Cathy Yan stars Margot Robbie in the lead and is available for Prime members in English and Hindi languages. The crime-adventure follows the story of Harley Quinn as she joins forces to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Roman Sionis.

