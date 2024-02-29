GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix taps ‘Sherlock Holmes’ producer Dan Lin as film division boss

The veteran succeeds Scott Stuber, who is set to leave the streaming service in March to start his own media company

February 29, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Reuters
Producer Dan Lin arrives for the world premiere of ‘Easter Sunday’, at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 2, 2022.

Producer Dan Lin arrives for the world premiere of ‘Easter Sunday’, at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Netflix said on Wednesday that Dan Lin, one of the producers of the hit mystery thriller Sherlock Holmes and the Lego movies, will succeed Scott Stuber as its film division boss.

The film industry veteran will begin on April 1 as chairman of Netflix Film and report to Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer.

The announcement comes more than a month after Netflix said Stuber would leave the streaming service in March to start his own media company.

Lin and Netflix previously worked together on projects including the Oscar-nominated film The Two Popes, and the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender, the company said.

Lin, who will depart from his Los Angeles, California-based production company Rideback, said he had been approached by Netflix many times in the past to join the video streaming company.

Prior to founding Rideback, Lin was a senior executive of production for Warner Bros. Pictures, where he served for eight years overseeing the production of movies such as director Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning drama The Departed.

