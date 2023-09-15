HamberMenu
Netflix renews 'One Piece' for Season 2

Eiichiro Oda, creator of the original Japanese manga ‘One Piece’, announced the new season in a video messaged shared by Netflix

September 15, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘One Piece’

A still from ‘One Piece’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Popular adventure series One Piece will be returning for a second season, Netflix announced on Friday. Eiichiro Oda, executive producer of the show and creator of the original Japanese manga One Piece, announced the new season in a special video message shared by the streaming platform.

"It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it. To everyone who’s been a fan of One Piece for years, and to those who experienced One Piece for the first time, thank you so much.

"Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news: Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Inaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It’ll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient. From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We will see!" Oda said in the clip.

Since its premiere on August 31, One Piece has been one of the most popular and top rated shows on Netflix. "It follows Inaki Godoy’s Monkey D. Luffy on a legendary high-seas adventure. After finally deciding to follow his dreams of freedom, he assembles a crew, finds a ship to sail and sets out on a treasure hunt to become King of the Pirates. But along the way, he and his crew must face the harsh sea and dangerous rivals," the official plotline reads.

The series is created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. It also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The One Piece manga book series was first published in 1997 and has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide. It has also been adapted into an anime series, video games and a series of feature films in Japan.

