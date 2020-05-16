Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘Betaal’, ‘The Love Birds’ and the 'Snowpiercer' TV adaptation

New arrivals on the streaming platform sees the mastermind behind Money Heist, Álex Pina, team up with the producers of The Crown to bring White Lines that promises plenty of murder, sex, drugs and a madcap time. Shah Rukh Khan-production, zombie-thriller Betaal makes its way for release as well.

Another of the highlights include romantic comedy-thriller The Lovebirds, which is directed by Michael Showalter, and stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple who get unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. Steve Carell's Space Force is also another hotly-anticipated affair.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt reunion with interactive special Kimmy vs. The Reverend sees the whole cast turn up, with viewers able to control the outcome of the show, similar to Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch. Finally, legendary animation show Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to the platform, almost 12 years since its original last episode, but still revered as a masterclass in animation history.

Avail 11/05/2020

Bordertown: Season 3

While juggling concerns about his family's future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who's been studying his past cases.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Trial By Media

In this true crime documentary series, history's most dramatic trials are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.

Avail 12/05/2020

True: Terrific Tales

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

Avail 13/05/2020

The Wrong Missy

Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.

Avail 15/05/2020

Magic for Humans: Season 3

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a ... piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

Chichipatos

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance, but is then unable to make him reappear!

White Lines

When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

Dérapages

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Te quiero, imbécil

After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

Avail 16/05/2020

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina re-enters his life to get revenge.

Avail 18/05/2020

The Big Flower Fight

Teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show.

Avail 19/05/2020

Sweet Magnolias

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything.

Avail 20/05/2020

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Rebelión de los Godinez

When Omar's grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers ... and some nemeses.

Avail 22/05/2020

The Lovebirds

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

History 101

Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

Selling Sunset: Season 2

The reality series that follows LA's most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

Control Z

When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover his/her identity.

Avail 23/05/2020

Dynasty: Season 3

The modern-day reboot of the iconic soap that follows two of America's wealthiest families returns for Season 3.

Avail 24/05/2020

Betaal

A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Avail 25/05/2020

Snowpiercer



Snowpiercer takes place seven years after the collapse of society due to a global climate catastrophe. All remaining human life now lives aboard the massive Snowpiercer, a perpetual-motion train constantly circling the icy surface of the earth. The train is ordered according to a class system, with the elites living an extravagant life in the front cars and the poverty-stricken lower classes inhabiting the tail in squalid conditions. A television adaptation of Bong Joon ho's earlier movie by the same name starring Chris Evans.



Avail 26/05/2020

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.

Avail 28/05/2020

Dorohedoro

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido's help. In the Hole, that's a threat.

La corazonada

A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.

Coming soon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

One of the most successful animation series of all times comes to Netflix this week. The series follows the journey of 12-year-old Aang, and his friends Sokka, Katara, and later on Toph, in a battle to stop the Fire Nation’s war against the rest of the world. Hailed as a precedent in animation storytelling, the show, which ran from 2005 to 2008, enjoys massive fan following globally.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Kimmy may have landed her dream job but her story isn’t over yet as there’s one more adventure to be had in this interactive experience that lets you decide the fate of Kimmy, Titus, Daniel Radcliffe, and more.

The Old Guard

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.



Space Force

Seven years after the iconic workplace mockumentary aired its final episode, comes a new show from creator Greg Daniels and lead star Steve Carell. Except that this time around, Carell is also a co-creator. Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky-high and the ambitions even higher.