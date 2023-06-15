HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neena Gupta joins cast of musical drama 'Hindi-Vindi'

The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja and actor-singer Shannon K, and delves into the bond between a visiting grandmother and her Australian-Indian grandchild

June 15, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

PTI
Actor Neena Gupta

Actor Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Neena Gupta will feature in "Hindi-Vindi", a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers.

The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, known for "Super 30" and "Dhaakad" and actor-singer Shannon K.

The project will be directed by Ali Sayed from a script he wrote with Jay Sharma. It will be shot in Australia, and delves into the bond between a visiting grandmother (Gupta) and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir (Ahuja).

It will show Kabir's transformative journey as he learns Hindi through the harmonious fusion of Western and Indian music, ultimately embracing his cultural identity.

ALSO READ
Sonam Kapoor to be managed by YRF Talent

"I am delighted to play a key role in the upcoming film 'Hindi-Vindi'. Hindi is close to my heart, and this film brings Hindi to the forefront of the NRI audience. I am also looking forward to working with the young and talented filmmakers Ali, Jayant, and Aniket from 24Six Films. They are passionate about telling interesting stories. I am excited about the shooting in Australia," Gupta said in a statement.

"Hindi-Vindi" will be produced by 24Six Films' Aniket Deshkar. Javed-Mohsin will compose music. The movie will release in May 2024.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.