Sonam Kapoor to be managed by YRF Talent

Sonam, who last made a cameo in Netflix movie ‘AK vs AK,’ is set to return with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps

June 15, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

PTI
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor | Photo Credit: Ian West

Sonam Kapoor has signed with YRF Talent, the celebrity management arm of the studio Yash Raj Films.

Sonam, who last made a cameo in Netflix movie "AK vs AK", is set to return with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps, a press release stated.

The talent agencywill work closely with the actor to craft a disruptive brand identity, ranging from the choice of her films, her association with the global fashion and luxury brands, to her life choices as a working mother.

YRF Talent has previously managed stars like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

"It is exciting to join forces with Sonam Kapoor as she charts her path to return to the movies. Sonam is a unique and a very exciting brand. We are delighted to on-board her as an artiste that we will manage exclusively and curate her brand strategy globally," said Prithwish Ganguly, Vice President - Talent & Communications Strategy.

Sonam, daughter of Hindi cinema star Anil Kapoor, started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Saawariya" opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has since featured in movies such as "Delhi-6", "Aisha", "Raanjhanaa", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Khoobsurat", "Neerja", and "The Zoya Factor".

Sonam tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed her first child in August 2022.

