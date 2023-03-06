HamberMenu
Pa Ranjith-Arya reunite for ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ sequel

‘Sarpatta 2’ will also be produced by the director’s own banner Neelam Productions in association with Arya’s home banner The Show People and Jatin Sethi’s Naad Sstudios

March 06, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ 

A still from ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Pa Ranjith will be teaming up once again with Arya for the sequel of  Sarpatta Parambarai. Titled Sarpatta 2, Arya confirmed the sequel via social media. 

While the announcement doesn’t contain information on whether the rest of the cast and crew from the original film will make a return, it’s expected that the film will continue the story of Kabilan (Arya) after his big win at the end of  Sarpatta Parambarai. 

The 2021 film, which skipped the theatres for a Prime Video premiere, also starred Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, John Vijay, Kalaiyarasan, John Kokken and others. Ranjith produced the film which had music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Sarpatta 2 will also be produced by the director’s own banner Neelam Productions in association with Arya’s home banner The Show People and Jatin Sethi’s Naad Sstudios. 

