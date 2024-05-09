Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram’s ‘Lady in the Lake’ premiere date announced

The first look of Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake, the upcoming, seven-part limited series starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner Natalie Portman, and Emmy Award nominee Moses Ingram, is out.

The series makes its global debut on Friday, July 19, 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23, 2024. Directed by Alma Har’el, the series also stars Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

Who has the right to tell your story?



When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.



A synopsis from the makers read, “When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger.”

Lady in the Lake is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America, and is created, executive produced, written and directed by Har’el alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett. In addition to starring, Portman serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Sophie Mas. Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée serve as executive producers for Crazyrose, and Julie Gardner executive produces for Bad Wolf America. Layne Eskridge, Amy Kaufman, Boaz Yakin and author Lippmann also executive produce.