Nani to back sister Deepthi Ganta’s debut as feature film director

Actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni’s production house Wall Poster Cinema has announced its fourth feature film production, titled Meet Cute. The Telugu film will mark the directorial debut of Nani’s sister Deepthi Ganta, who earlier helmed the short film Anaganaga Oka Nanna (2019).

Nani made the announcement on Twitter with a photograph in which he holds the clapboard with the title Meet Cute, written and directed by Deepthi Ganta. Another image shared by the film’s publicity team revealed actor Sathyaraj on set. A formal announcement about the female lead is expected soon.

This will be Wall Poster Cinema’s fourth production, after Awe, HIT and HIT 2 that’s under production starring Adivi Sesh and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Cinematographer Vassant, editor Garry B H and art director Avinash Kolla are among the crew.


