Nandita Das, Kapil Sharma’s ‘Zwigato’ to release in theatres on this date

January 20, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

After being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala, Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' is all set to hit the big screen on March 17, 2023.

The film, presented by Applause Entertainment and also starring Shahana Goswami, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of new-found independence.

The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, ‘ordinary’ people. In a chat with The Hindu, Nandita spoke about how Zwigato deals with the fear of losing jobs. “It is a real fear today. There is a very palpable fear of losing your job, and unemployment has really risen. In all my films, the main thing is just to show a mirror to our own prejudices, ignorance, lack of empathy, and our fears. If people can be made to see what that little shift is that we can make in our life to make things better, I feel that is really the purpose,” she said.

Read our review of ‘Zwigato’ here: Nandita Das’ film tells a poignant story of the new working class