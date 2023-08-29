Nagarjuna’s next titled ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

August 29, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s next is titled Naa Saami Ranga. The film is directed by popular choreographer Vijay Binni. The film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film is set to release in January, 2024.

The makers took to social media to announce the project with a glimpse of the actor’s look in the film. Nagarjuna is seen in a rugged avatar, as he takes on a bunch of goons before lighting a beedi. He is introduced as the “King”. Nagarjuna was last seen in the action thriller The Ghost.

Oscar winner MM Keeravani will compose music for Naa Saami Ranga while Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has been roped in as the dialogue writer. This is Nagarjuna’s 99th film.