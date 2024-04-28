‘Nadikar’ trailer: Tovino Thomas plays an “insensitive, self-occupied” Malayalam superstar

April 28, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The highly anticipated trailer of Nadikar, featuring the versatile Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has finally released. Taking to social media, Tovino Thomas unveiled the trailer, offering a sneak peek into the life of his character, Malayalam cinema’s superstar, David Padikkal.

In the two minutes and thirty seconds trailer, we get a look into David Padikkal’s world, witnessing the highs and lows of his career marred by personal turmoil, with glimpses of his plummeting stardom attributed to arrogance and confrontations with colleagues and admirers.

Directed by Lal Jr. and penned by Suvin Somasekharan, Nadikar boasts the technical expertise of editor Ratheesh Raj and cinematographer Alby. The film is backed by producers Allan Antony, Anoop Venugopal, Y Naveen, and Y Ravi Shankar under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed Cinema.

Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film features a stellar supporting cast including Soubin Shahir, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan, Shine Tom Chacko, Arun Kurian, Balu Varghese, Lal, Madhupal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and director Ranjith.

Originally titled “NadikarThilakam,” the film underwent a title change as a mark of reverence to the legendary Sivaji Ganesan.

Slated for release on May 3, Nadikar will his theatres in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.