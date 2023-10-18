HamberMenu
Music director D Imman says Sivakarthikeyan betrayed him; announces he won’t work with the actor again

The composer added that he doesn’t want to delve into the details of what happened keeping the future of his children in mind

October 18, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sivakarthikeyan and D Imman

In what comes as a shocking surprise, National Award-winning music director D Imman has stated that he will not be working with actor Sivakarthikeyan. 

In a recent interaction with a YouTube channel, the composer indicated that due to personal reasons, he wouldn’t be collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan as the actor had betrayed him. He also added that he doesn’t want to delve into the details of what happened keeping the future of his children in mind. 

ALSO READ: D Imman: ‘I never let anyone lose their self-respect’

The allegations by the composer have come as a shocker for fans of both Imman and Sivakarthikeyan. 

Imman has collaborated with Sivakarthikeyan multiple times during the early stages of the actor’s career. Right from one of his earliest films as the lead, Manam Kothi Paravai (2012), Imman composed songs for multiple films of the actor, such as Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajinimurugan, Seemaraja and Namma Veettu Pillai. 

Meanwhile, Imman has several upcoming films, including Malai, Public and director Suseenthiran’s Valli Mayil. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in R Ravikumar’s Ayalaan, followed by SK 21, in which he’ll be teaming up with Rajkumar Periyasamy co-starring Sai Pallavi.

