‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’, starring Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, gets release date

April 12, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Homi Adajania’s debut series Saas Bahu aur Flamingo will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

Starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar, the series follows four women running a family drug empire.

In Hastipur, matriarch Savitri (Dimple), her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta (Radhika), run a company named Rani Cooperative, trading in products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles. However, the cottage business is actually a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia.

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo also features Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

The series is directed and created by Homi Adajania.

Talking about the show, Dimple Kapadia said in a statement, “ Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is difficult for me to explain as a journey because it’s not like anything I have seen or done before. When tragedy strikes and the world turns its back on her, Savitri doesn’t curl up and die, but rises from the ashes and creates her own destiny. This is what I love about her character. She owns her alternate sense of morality.”