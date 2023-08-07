HamberMenu
Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to front thriller series ‘The Freelancer’

Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series is based on Shirish Thorat’s book ‘A Ticket to Syria: A Story About the ISIS in Maldives’

August 07, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘The Freelancer’



Actors Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardesi will front Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming thriller series The Freelancer.

Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria: A Story About the ISIS in Maldives’ by Shirish Thorat. It narrates the story of a young Maldivian woman held in Islamic State (IS)-occupied Syria, and her attempts to escape.

The Freelancer is directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Friday Storytellers. Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik are also featured in the cast.

The Freelancer is a high-scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria,” said showrunner Neeraj Pandey in a statement.

“The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team has worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it.” he added.

The Freelancer will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 1.

