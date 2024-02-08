GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mike Tyson to play himself in new superhero film 'Bunny Man'

Tyson previously made appearances as himself in films like ‘The Hangover’, ‘The Hangover Part 2’

February 08, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

ANI
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson | Photo Credit: @miketyson/Instagram

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is all set to play himself in an off-beat superhero movie Bunny Man. The film will be shot in Italy.

As per Variety, the former heavyweight boxing champion on Tuesday attended a press conference held in the Northern city of Turin with Italian producer Andrea Iervolino and writer Enrico Remmert to announce Bunny-Man, which will be entirely shot in Turin.

Bunny-Man involves a multimillionaire superhero who strikes against evil forces in anonymity, wearing a rabbit mask, according to a provided synopsis. He is driven by the desire to avenge his sister who died by suicide after suffering a violent act, images of which wound up on the internet.

Iervolino, whose production credits include Michael Mann's Ferrari, the Johnny Depp-starrer Waiting for the Barbarians and Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, is producing the film via his TaTaTu shingle. "We are excited to embark on this innovative project, 95% of which will be shot on a virtual set," Iervolino said in a statement.

He added that with Bunny-Man "we are redefining the boundaries of cinematographic creativity with the goal of offering the audience a unique experience."

"We are also proud to have a legend like Mike Tyson in our cast, who will certainly help make Bunny-Man even more special," the producer went on to note. No details were provided on Tyson's role.

Tyson previously made appearances as himself in films like The Hangover, The Hangover Part 2. Further details about the film's director and the remaining cast have been kept under wraps.

