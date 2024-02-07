GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Genneya Walton joins cast of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

According to reports, Walton is said to be playing a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series

February 07, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

ANI
Genneya Walton attends 49th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony at Pasadena Conference Building, Pasadena, CA on January 14, 2018

Genneya Walton attends 49th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony at Pasadena Conference Building, Pasadena, CA on January 14, 2018 | Photo Credit: 2018 Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

Hollywood actor Genneya Walton is all set to star in the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again.

According to Deadline, character details are not being revealed but she is said to be playing a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.

Following a production pause in mid-June due to the writers' strike, Marvel Studios implemented a creative overhaul of Daredevil: Born Again, which follows original star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney-turned-crimefighting superhero, and also features Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as Punisher.

The cast of the series also includes Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James.

Walton most recently had a major recurring role in Season 4 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix, and starred in the Amazon Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross. Other credits include the lead role in the Storm Reid-produced feature film Darby and the Dead (Disney/Hulu), a series regular on the Kenya Barris/Rashida Jones Netflix comedy #BlackAf, and Project MC2 at Netflix.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.