‘Merry Christmas’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are entwined by fate in Sriram Raghavan’s latest thriller

Sethupathi and Kaif play strangers who meet on Christmas Eve in this nocturnal noir thriller releasing on January 12 next year

December 20, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’

A tinkling snowglobe, a stuffed teddy, and a fortune-predicting card are just some of the intriguing objects that greet us in the trailer for Sriram Raghavan’s latest thriller-chiller. Are they clues, MacGuffins, red herrings? In Raghavan’s beguiling and mercurial noir worlds, one can never be too sure.

Merry Christmas, a bilingual film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, is set to release in theatres on January 12 next year.

The makers have released different Hindi and Tamil trailers for the film. In both versions, Sethupathi and Kaif play strangers who meet on Christmas Eve in Mumbai. Though the evening unfolds swimmingly, a visit to Kaif’s apartment sets off a chain of grisly events, culminating in a murder investigation.

The Hindi version of Merry Christmas features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the supporting cast, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

Raghavan alumni Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar (Badlapur, Andhadhun) have cameos in both.

Merry Christmas was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 8. However, owing to a packed release calendar, it has been postponed to January 12, 2024.

