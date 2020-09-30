Movies

Meet the 'Serious Men': Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar and Sudhir Mishra

Director Sudhir Mishra, and his lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nassar,  talk about the book-to-movie adaptation of Manu Joseph's 2010 novel 'Serious Men', the class divide and satire.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 5:21:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/meet-the-serious-men-nawazuddin-siddiqui-nassar-and-sudhir-mishra/article32732259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story