Martin Scorsese will film Jesus and Frank Sinatra biopics back-to-back

Martin Scorsese is gearing up for ambitious plans to direct two consecutive biopics. Following his recent success with Killers of the Flower Moon, which garnered 10 Oscar nominations, Scorsese is showing no signs of slowing down. Variety reports that sources close to the director have revealed that his next projects will explore two vastly different subjects: Jesus Christ and Frank Sinatra.

Scorsese intends to finance the first biopic, titled Life of Jesus, independently, similar to his approach with Silence in 2016. Inspired by Shūsaku Endō’s book, the film will delve into the profound narrative of Jesus’ life.

Rumors suggest that Scorsese is considering reuniting with actor Andrew Garfield for a role in the project. Production is expected to begin later this year, with filming locations spanning Israel, Italy, and Egypt, though logistical challenges may arise due to the situation in Palestine.

Scorsese will shift gears to focus on the legendary singer, Frank Sinatra. However, the project faces potential obstacles as Sinatra’s daughter, Tina Sinatra, controls her father’s estate and has yet to give her approval.

Despite this, Scorsese is assembling an impressive cast for the project. Sources suggest that frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio is being considered to portray the iconic singer, with Jennifer Lawrence in talks to depict Sinatra’s second wife, actress Ava Gardner.

Major studios and streaming platforms are already vying for the opportunity to collaborate with Scorsese. While Apple, who previously financedKillers of the Flower Moon, has expresse interest, Sony seems to have emerged as a frontrunner for the Sinatra biopic.