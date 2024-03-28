GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Martin Scorsese will dive into the journey to sainthood with an 8-part Fox Nation docuseries

‘Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints’ will follow the lives of eight men and women who have been beatified

March 28, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

PTI
Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Martin Scorsese has already said he's working on a film about Jesus, and now he's making a project about saints. Scorsese will host, narrate and produce an eight-part docudrama called Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints for the streaming service Fox Nation, it was announced on Wednesday.

Martin Scorsese settles lawsuit with screenwriter after allegedly not delivering on $500,000 agreement

The series will follow the lives of eight men and women who have been beatified, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Maximilian Kolbe, a Franciscan friar who volunteered to die at Auschwitz to save the life of the father of a family.

The first four episodes of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints will debut in November. The remaining four will air by May 2025. The Oscar winner, who briefly pursued becoming a priest before switching to filmmaking, told the Los Angeles Times in January that his next film would be an adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s book ‘A Life of Jesus’.

