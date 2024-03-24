GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Martin Scorsese settles lawsuit with screenwriter after allegedly not delivering on $500,000 agreement

The ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ director had been accussed of failing to engage in production after taking the large sum of money

March 24, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought against him by an aspiring screenwriter, Simon Afram, who alleged that Scorsese took $500,000 without fulfilling his end of the agreement. The lawsuit, filed in May 2023, accused Scorsese of essentially doing nothing after being hired as an executive producer for Afram’s World War II movie screenplay, Operation: Fortitude.

“Defendants never made Mr. Scorsese available for a single phone call, meeting or other interaction,” the lawsuit alleges.

How Martin Scorsese transcends all genres in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Afram and his co-producer, Edward Kahl, sought Scorsese’s involvement to attract A-list talent and kickstart production in Europe. However, according to the plaintiffs, Scorsese failed to engage with the project, refusing meetings and calls despite repeated attempts. They eventually requested a refund but were unsuccessful.

In response, Scorsese’s attorneys argued that Afram lacked industry experience and unrealistic expectations, highlighting his limited track record and the lengthy development process typical in filmmaking. They contended that Scorsese had identified potential directors for the project and reached out to them, albeit without success.

The legal battle persisted for nearly a year until both parties announced a settlement. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ movie review: Martin Scorsese’s slow-burn look at the troubling birth of enterprise is frustratingly opaque

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.