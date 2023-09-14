HamberMenu
‘Margazhi Thingal’ trailer: Bharathiraja, Suseenthiran star in an intense social romance drama

With music scored by Ilaiyaraaja, the film features newcomers Shyaam Selvan and Rakshana in the lead roles

September 14, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Margazhi Thingal’

A still from ‘Margazhi Thingal’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of Margazhi Thingal, the upcoming Tamil film directed by Manoj Bharathiraja, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. The film is headlined by veteran actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja, filmmaker Suseenthiran, Shyaam Selvan and Rakshana.

The trailer video introduces us to the lead character, played by Rakshana, a young school student with a dotting grandpa (Bharathiraja). Soon, she falls in love with a classmate named Vinodh (Shyaam), to much apprehension from her grandfather. Intra-caste complexities soon begin to haunt the family.

Margazhi Thingal also stars Appukutty, George Vijay, Supergood Subramani, Naksha, Sharmila, and Kovai Saavithiri. With music scored by Ilaiyaraaja, the film has cinematography by Vanchinathan Murugesan and editing by Thiyaku.

The film is produced by Suseenthiran under his Vennila Productions banner.

