Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce action film ‘Bhaiyaaji’

The film marks the second collaboration between Bajpayee, director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after their critically-acclaimed film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

August 12, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

PTI
Manjoy Bajpayee with the director and producers of ‘Bhaiyaaji’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline action-drama feature Bhaiyaaji and will also serve as a producer on the project.

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after their critically-acclaimed film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which had a digital release in May.

Bhaiyaaji will explore emotions like standing up for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own, the makers said in a press note.

The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the "dialogue baazi of '70s and '80s Hindi Cinema".

Bajpayee said he is excited to step into the "intense" world of Bhaiyaaji.

“I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team,” the 54-year-old actor said in a statement.

Karki said he is looking forward to begin work on Bhaiyaaji, which is completely different from his last release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

"With Bhaiyaaji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength and emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film,” the director said.

The film will go on floors in mid-September, with a 45-day shooting schedule across Uttar Pradesh.

Bhanusali praised Bajpayee and said working with him is a delight.

"Working with Manoj ji again was an easy decision. Seeing his dedication towards the art and his active contribution to the development of the film, makes him not just a director's, actor but also a producer's, actor,” he said.

Producer Samiksha Oswal described Bhaiyaaji as an entertainer filled with "emotions, action and drama".

