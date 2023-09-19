Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for ‘Bhaiyyaji’

September 19, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday began filming Bhaiyyaji, a film on which he also serves as a producer.

The project marks the second collaboration for the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which had a digital release in May.

According to the makers, Bhaiyyaji will explore emotions like "standing for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own".

Bajpayee took to microblogging site X to make the announcement on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Today marks the first day of my film "BHAIYYAJI" as both an actor and producer at Aurega Studios ( @AuregaStudios). I'm working alongside @apoorvkarki88, @VikramKhakhar, #ShabanaRazaBajpayee, and the super strong support from @vinodbhanu & #KamleshBhanushali at @BSL_Films , as… pic.twitter.com/CvwnIMTRUM — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 19, 2023

Written by Deepak Kingrani, Bhaiyyaji is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.