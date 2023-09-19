HamberMenu
Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for ‘Bhaiyyaji’

The project marks the second collaboration for the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

September 19, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

PTI
Cast and crew of ‘Bhaiyyaji’ from the pooja ceremony

Cast and crew of ‘Bhaiyyaji’ from the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: @BajpayeeManoj/X

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday began filming Bhaiyyaji, a film on which he also serves as a producer.

The project marks the second collaboration for the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which had a digital release in May.

According to the makers, Bhaiyyaji will explore emotions like "standing for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own".

Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for ‘Silence’ sequel

Bajpayee took to microblogging site X to make the announcement on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written by Deepak Kingrani, Bhaiyyaji is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

