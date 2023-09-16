HamberMenu
Mammootty wraps up shooting for ‘Bramayugam’

The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles

September 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mammootty with makers of ‘Bramayugam’

Mammootty with makers of ‘Bramayugam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Mammootty has signed a new project titled Bramayugam which Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam-fame will direct. The actor, whose film went on floors on August 17 this year, has wrapped up his portions in less than a month. 

Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra, of Night Shift Studios, a banner explicitly created for films that fall under the horror and thriller genre, is bankrolling Bramayugam. A statement from the makers calls the film “a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala.”

The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles. Shehnad Jalal is the film’s cinematographer while Shafique Mohammed Ali is in charge of editing. The film’s music is by Christo Xavier.

Bramayugam, presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will hit theatres in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

