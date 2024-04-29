GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Malayalee From India’ teaser: Nivin Pauly intrigues in an intense role

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Anaswara Rajan

April 29, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan in ‘Malayalee From India’.

Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan in ‘Malayalee From India’. | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/YouTube

The makers of Malayalee From Indiahave dropped the film’s teaser. The Malayalam film, starring Nivin Pauly, is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. Also starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Anaswara Rajan, the film will hit the screens on May 1.

Nivin Pauly’s ‘Malayalee From India’ gets a release date

Till the teaser was out, the promotional videos of the film had hinted at a comedy drama. The teaser has set new expectations, as it shows Nivin Pauly in an intense role.

As the teaser begins, multiple people predict that Nivin Pauly’s character’s life will soon be in danger. The one minute and twenty one seconds teaser doesn’t reveal much but shows Nivin Pauly’s character involved in violent incidents in his home town in Kerala.

ALSO READ:‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’: An intriguing glimpse from Ram-Nivin Pauly’s film out

Dijo Jose Antony’s previous film was Jana Gana Mana (2022), a social drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Malayalee From India promises to be a blend of comedy and intense drama. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly had appeared in a cameo in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s recent blockbuster, Varshangalkku Shesham, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal.

Nivin Pauly is also awaiting the result of Ram’s tamil film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, also starring Anjali. The film premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival and received rave reviews in 2023.

