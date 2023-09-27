HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Malayalam film ‘2018’ selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2024

‘2018’, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain and Lal

September 27, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘2018’

A still from ‘2018’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The members of The Film Federation of India have chosen the Malayalam survival drama 2018 (also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero) as India’s selection for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, that is scheduled to happen next year.

ALSO READ
‘2018’ movie review: Jude Anthany Joseph’s technically solid recreation of the floods is a message of unity too

The jury members who congregated in Chennai caught a slew of shortlisted films. Earlier today, at a press meet in The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, Chennai, the announcement was made.

ALSO READ: Jude Anthany Joseph on his Malayalam movie ‘2018’: ‘Every one is a hero’

Addressing a press conference, Girish Kasaravalli, noted film maker and chairman of the selection committee announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in the society.

Ravi Kottarakara, FFI President said a 16-member selection committee led by Kasaravalli screened films.

ALSO READ
Art director Mohandas on the use of VFX in ‘2018’ and how he designed the sets

As many as 22 films including The Kerala Story (Hindi), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi), Balagam (Telugu),Vaalvi (Marathi), Baaplyok (Marathi) and August 16, 1947 (Tamil) were considered before picking the Malayalam flick.

2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair.

The film chronicles the severe floods which affected Kerala due to heavy rainfall in August 2018. Reported to be the worst flood faced by the state in a century, the disaster killed more than 400 people and displaced almost a million people.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema / The Oscars

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.