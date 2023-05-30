‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ actor Harish Pengan dies at 48

May 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Malayalam film actor Harish Pengan, known for his roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaram and Shefeekkinte Santhosham, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday, film industry sources said.

The 48-year-old actor breathed his last at 3.14 pm while he was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at the hospital, they said.

Pengan was diagnosed with liver disease when he was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain last month. His end came while his family and friends were in the process of raising funds for his liver transplant.

Pengan, who hailed from a village near Aluva in Ernakulam district, has also played notable roles in films including Jan E Man, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai, and Minnal Murali.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors Union condoled his demise.