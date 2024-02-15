GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mélanie Laurent to portray French artist Rosa Bonheur in biopic

Laurent will essay Bonheur, a 19th century feminist icon known for her distinctive animal paintings and sculptures, in a period film helmed by Fabienne Berthaud

February 15, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Cannes Master of Ceremony Melanie Laurent attends the Palme d'Or Winners Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain

Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds, Enemy) will portray 19th century French artist Rosa Bonheur in an upcoming biopic.

According to a report inVariety, Laurent will essay Bonheur, known for her distinctive animal paintings and sculptures, in a period film helmed by Fabienne Berthaud. The biopic will be shot on location at Bonheur’s studio at the Château de By in Thomery, France, the report added.

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ director Mélanie Laurent on the thrill of shooting in film for the first time

French independent banner Haut et Court is financing and distributing the project.

Bonheur is considered a pioneering feminist icon of the art world. Born in Bordeaux, she was the first female artist to receive France’s Legion of Honor. She One of her most well-known works is Ploughing in the Nivernais.

