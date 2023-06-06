HamberMenu
‘Lust Stories 2’ teaser: Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma perk up anthology

Directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh have helmed this anthology follow-up centred on desire and relationships

June 06, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in ‘Lust Stories 2’

Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in 'Lust Stories 2'

Netflix India has unveiled the teaser for Lust Stories 2. The anthology film - a follow-up toLust Stories (2018) - is headlined by a fresh cast of Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta.

Like its predecessor, Lust Stories 2 features four short films exploring desire and relationships, narrated from a female lens. There’s also a characteristic dash of humour, with Neena Gupta’s elderly mother comparing pre-marital affairs with a ‘test drive’.

Directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh have helmed the four segments. The anthology is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2 ....Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can’t wait for our audiences to see the film.”

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, said, “After the resounding success of Lust Stories, we are so excited to come back with Lust Stories 2! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project.”

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

