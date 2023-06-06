‘Jee Karda’ trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia is torn between friendship and love

June 06, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

The trailer for Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer web series Jee Karda is out. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series follows seven childhood friends navigating love, commitment and heartbreak. It is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.

The trailer begins with the eternal question: “What if love invades friendship?” Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) proposes marriage to Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia), his longtime girlfriend. Their school friends - played by Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka - join the wedding celebrations, but rising complications threaten their easy camaraderie.

Talking about the series, Tamannaah Bhatia said “I had an absolutely incredible time working on Jee Karda. For me, this show was the closest I’ve ever played a character that resonated with my own persona. Being a true Mumbai girl, having grown up in this vibrant city. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable.”

“This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia, reflecting the dynamics and experiences I understand so well from the city I belong to,” she added.

Jee Karda will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 15.